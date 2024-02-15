Kriti Sanon dubs Dhak Dhak sequence in TBMAUJ as 'dream come true'; calls herself Madhuri Dixit’s ‘fan’

The newly premiered romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is currently captivating audiences in theaters. This film marks the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, offering a distinctive love narrative between a man and a robot. Among its standout features is Kriti's mesmerizing robotic dance performance set to the iconic song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, originally immortalized by Madhuri Dixit. Kriti expressed her elation in response to a fan's praise for the sequence, describing it as a dream come true, given her admiration for Madhuri.

Kriti Sanon calls Dhak Dhak Karne Laga sequence in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ‘dream come true’

On Thursday, February 15, Kriti Sanon took to her X (Twitter) account and engaged in an interactive session with her fans, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love she's received for her latest film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and her character, SIFRA.

One fan, applauding Kriti's dance performance on Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in the movie, remarked, “The way u recreated dhak dhak karne laga was just amazing second dhak dhak girl of btown after madhuri mam...wish to see you dancing with madhuri mam some day #AskKriti @kritisanon.”

In response, Kriti expressed her sentiments, stating, “Being a Madhuri fan! It was a dream come true!!”

For those unfamiliar, the famous dance number Dhak Dhak Karne Laga is from the 1992 film Beta, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. In TBMAUJ, Kriti infused her own distinct flair by integrating robotic steps into her performance during the wedding festivities between her and Shahid Kapoor's characters.

Advertisement

Another user on X inquired about her character SIFRA’s favorite song, to which Kriti playfully replied, "Dhak Dhak karne laga IYKYK."

Earlier, kicking off the AskKriti session, the actress penned, “Overwhelmed with soooo much love pouring in for #TBMAUJ and for Sifra!! Was probably my trickiest role so far.. and the maximum comedy I’ve attempted! Its so fulfilling to see people love Sifra so much and notice every little nuance! On that note- lets chat! #AskKriti.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra, hit the screens on February 9th.

ALSO READ: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Gallan OUT: Shahid Kapoor pines for Kriti Sanon’s love in soulful melody