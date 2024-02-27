Late veteran singer Pankaj Udhas receives tribute from Amul: 'Ghazal hi Dhadkan, Mehfil ki Muskaan'

February 26 was a day of shock as one of the most loved singers Pankaj Udhas passed away after suffering from a prolonged illness as confirmed by his daughter through a heartbreaking note. After the news, the industry, as well as netizens, poured in heartbroken messages on social media in remembrance of the late singer. Now, a while ago, Amul India paid tribute to the legendary singer with a special post.

Amul India pays tribute to late singer Pankaj Udhas

On February 27, Amul India took to their official Instagram handle and shared an animated picture of the late singer Pankaj Udhas to pay tribute to him. The text on the picture reads, "Ghazal hi Dhadkan, Mehfil ki Muskaan Pankaj Udhas 1951 - 2024"

Sharing the picture, they captioned it, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to great ghazal and playback singer!"

Have a look:

Anup Jalota opens up about Pankaj Udhas’ prolonged illness

Recently during an interaction with Indian Express, Anup Jalota revealed that the 72-year-old vocalist had been fighting cancer. Pankaj Udhas was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and Anup disclosed that he had been aware of this for the past five to six months.

Speaking about the passing of the ghazal maestro, Anup said, “People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend today.” He mentioned that they had been friends for 45 years and used to enjoy lovely evenings together. During that time, Pankaj, himself, and Talat Aziz were well-known. They also collaborated on various projects together.

He further mentioned that the man who supported numerous cancer patients eventually succumbed to cancer himself. He added, “He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life.” He also shared that he was in touch with Pankaj Udhas’ daughter Nayaab Udhas.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Udhas gave us many hit songs including Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Ahista, and Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise throughout his career. His death has left a huge void in the music world.

