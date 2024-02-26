Talat Aziz reminisces final conversation with longtime friend Pankaj Udhas; 'I knew that he was not well'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Renowned ghazal singer Talat Aziz is deeply saddened by the loss of his dear friend Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on February 26 at the age of 72 after battling a prolonged illness. Reflecting on their profound friendship that spanned over four decades, Talat Aziz reminisced about the cherished memories and close bond they shared. Aziz also recounted his last conversation with Udhas, which took place a couple of months before the late ghazal maestro's passing.

Talat Aziz shares his recent conversation with Pankaj Udhas

In an interview with NDTV, Talat Aziz shared insights into his final conversation with Pankaj Udhas, which took place just a couple of months before Udhas' passing. Recounting the exchange, Talat Aziz revealed, "I knew that he was not well. I had spoken to him a couple of months back and he was saying, 'I have a very bad viral bug.' But it was much more serious than that."

Aziz also shared his fond memories with Udhas and paid tribute to the late ghazal maestro, expressing that it's a deeply saddening day for him personally. He reflected on their shared journey, noting that they both embarked on their careers almost simultaneously, in 1980 and have traversed this path together for nearly 44 years. Aziz reminisced about the countless cherished moments they shared, the laughter-filled evenings, and the plethora of memories they created together. With a heavy heart, he bid farewell to his friend, acknowledging that their journey together had been fulfilling and enriching, and expressing hope to reunite on the other side.

Aziz fondly recalled their post-concert gatherings, where impromptu singing sessions filled the air with melodies. He recounted how, after the main concert concluded, they would retire to their respective suites and indulge in singing sessions of old film songs. Aziz admired Udhas's remarkable memory, noting his ability to recall a vast repertoire of film songs.

Aziz graciously paid tribute to Udhas's extraordinary talent by reminiscing about their memorable moments on stage, particularly recalling their rendition of the iconic "Gungroo Toot Gaye" during their last foreign tour in 2018. Joined by their close friend and esteemed Bhajan and ghazal singer, Anup Jalota, Aziz fondly remembered the magic they created together on that stage. Reflecting on the profound impact of Udhas's passing, Aziz poignantly remarked, "Today, actually, ghungroo toot gaye hain" (Today, the anklets have broken).

As the conversation neared its conclusion, Aziz extended heartfelt condolences to Udhas's family and admirers, acknowledging the profound and irreplaceable loss felt across the music world. Expressing a sense of melancholy, he solemnly remarked, "An era has passed, that's all I can say," encapsulating the sentiment of loss and reverence for Udhas's unparalleled contributions to the world of music.

Pankaj Udhas leaves behind a lasting legacy

Pankaj Udhas' departure marks the end of an era in the ghazal genre, leaving behind a profound void that resonates deeply with fans and colleagues alike. As tributes continue to pour in, his legacy as a maestro of melodies and a cherished friend remains indelible, ensuring that his timeless music will forever echo in the hearts of his admirers.

His family has announced that the last rites of the revered singer will be held on Tuesday. In a statement shared by the Udhas family, they expressed their profound sadness over his passing on February 26, 2024, following a prolonged illness. The funeral ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai. Survived by his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab, Udhas leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and resonate with countless music lovers worldwide.

