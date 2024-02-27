Pankaj Udhas' last rites are scheduled to take place in Mumbai on February 27

Pankaj Udhas, the renowned ghazal singer, breathed his last on Monday morning at the age of 72, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His untimely demise has left the music industry and film fraternity shocked and grieving, mourning the loss of a stalwart in the realm of music. In the wake of his passing, Udhas's family has now shared the details of his last rites.

Pankaj Udhas' last rites will be conducted on February 27

Nayaab Udhas, the daughter of Pankaj Udhas, took to her Instagram account to share details of her father's last rites. She posted a heartfelt note that reads, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26th of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27 from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Worli (Mumbai) Landmark: Opp. Four Seasons, Dr. E. Moses Rd, Worli. The Udhas Family."

This announcement serves as an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to pay their respects and bid farewell to the legendary singer.

Anup Jalota opens up about Pankaj Udhas’ prolonged illness

During an interaction with the Indian Express, Anup Jalota revealed that the 72-year-old vocalist had been battling cancer. Specifically, Udhas was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, a challenging condition to overcome. Jalota disclosed that he had been aware of Udhas's health struggle for the past five to six months.

Expressing his deep sorrow over the passing of the ghazal maestro, Jalota reflected on their profound friendship, spanning an impressive 45 years. He reminisced about the cherished moments they shared together, enjoying lovely evenings and collaborating on various projects. He emphasized the significant contributions made by Udhas, himself, and Talat Aziz.

Jalota also lamented the irony that despite Udhas's dedication to supporting numerous cancer patients, he ultimately succumbed to the disease himself.

Talat Aziz reminisced about his cherished moments with Pankaj Udhas

In a conversation with NDTV, Talat Aziz shared his fond memories of Pankaj Udhas, paying tribute to the late ghazal maestro and expressing his profound sadness over the loss. He remarked that it was a deeply saddening day for him personally, as he recalled their shared journey that spanned nearly 44 years, having both embarked on their careers almost simultaneously in 1980.

Aziz reminisced about the countless cherished moments they shared and the laughter-filled evenings that characterized their friendship. He reflected on the plethora of memories they created together, acknowledging the fulfillment and enrichment that their companionship brought to his life. With a heavy heart, Aziz bid farewell to his dear friend, expressing hope for a reunion on the other side.

Pankaj Udhas leaves behind a lasting legacy

Pankaj Udhas' departure signifies the end of an illustrious era in the ghazal genre, leaving a profound void that reverberates throughout the hearts of fans and colleagues alike. As tributes continue to pour in, his legacy as a maestro of melodies and a beloved friend remains deeply ingrained, ensuring that his timeless music will endure in the hearts of his admirers.

Survived by his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab, Udhas leaves behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire and resonate with countless music lovers worldwide.

