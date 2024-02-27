PIC: Saira Banu mourns loss of Pankaj Udhas; recalls Dilip Kumar used to enjoy singer’s ghazals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The entertainment industry is currently reeling from the loss of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on February 26. Celebrities across various platforms have expressed their grief on social media, lamenting the demise of the esteemed artist. Among those paying tribute is veteran actress Saira Banu, who penned a heartfelt note for the late singer alongside a picture. In her message, she fondly recalled how her husband, actor Dilip Kumar, took immense pleasure in listening to Pankaj Udhas' soulful ghazals.

Saira Banu expresses sadness over singer Pankaj Udhas after his passing

Today, on February 27, Saira Banu took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming picture featuring herself, Pankaj Udhas, and her husband, Dilip Kumar. In a poignant note accompanying the photo, she expressed her deep sorrow at the passing of the iconic singer, reminiscing about their close association. Saira ji recalled, "I am saddened to learn of the passing of Pankaj Udhas Ji. He and his wife frequently visited Dilip Sahib and me at our home."

In her tribute, the actress praised Pankaj Ji for his nature, describing him as "exceptionally gentle by nature and full of old-world charm." She reminisced, “He always spoke in a poetic language and had utmost preciosity.”

Saira ji further continued, “I fondly recall Sahib's enjoyment of his ghazals during evenings; Pankaj Ji's voice flowed like the soothing sound of a river, offering solace to all who listened.”

Accompanied by Pankaj Udhas' famous song Chitthi Aayee Hai from the movie Naam in the background, Saira Ji bid farewell to the legendary singer, saying, “May he rest in peace, his memory cherished in our hearts forever.”

Have a look at the post here:

About Pankaj Udhas’ death

Earlier, Pankaj Udhas' daughter, Nayaab Udhas, shared the heartbreaking news of her father's passing. The statement, posted on her Instagram account, read, “With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family.”

His final rites were conducted in Mumbai today, as family and friends bid farewell, honoring his memory and legacy.

