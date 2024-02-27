Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 27: Late Pankaj Udhas laid to rest with state honors; Asset for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's Crew set for mid-air launch

Like other days, today, February 27, was also full of news that came for the glitzy world of Bollywood. First, the late singer Pankaj Udhas was laid to rest with state honors. On the other hand, an exclusive report of Pinkvilla suggested that an asset for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew is set to have a mid-air launch and many more.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of February 27, 2024

1. Pankaj Udhas laid to rest with state honors

Padmashree singer Pankaj Udhas has been laid to rest with state honors on February 27. His final rituals took place in the Hindu Crematorium at Mumbai's Worli. Many popular celebrities from various fields marked their presence to pay their respect and bid their final goodbyes to the ghazal maestro.

2. Asset for Crew set for mid-air launch

Ahead of the release of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew, Pinkvilla brought an exclusive update on the upcoming film. A source close to the production revealed, "The makers of Crew are in full mood to achieve new milestones as they have gotten into an exclusive collaboration with an airline. Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, along with the cast Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, are planning to launch one of their key upcoming assets inside the flight in mid-air, taking the entertainment and excitement of the film a notch higher."

3. Amul India pays tribute to Pankaj Udhas

Amul India took to their official Instagram handle and shared an animated picture of the late singer Pankaj Udhas to pay tribute to him. The text on the picture reads, "Ghazal hi Dhadkan, Mehfil ki Muskaan Pankaj Udhas 1951 - 2024." Sharing the picture, they captioned it, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to great ghazal and playback singer!"

4. Ex-financial manager of Sidhu Moose Wala was attacked in Mohali

According to an India Today report, Sidhu Moose Wala's ex-financial manager and close friend Bunty Bains faced an assassination attempt in Mohali but luckily escaped it. He was attacked at a restaurant in the city's sector 79. Speaking to Aaj Tak/India Today, Bunty recalled the incident and added that he received a threatening phone call following the attack, where a ransom of ₹1 crore was demanded.

5. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani drop Mehendi pictures

Taking to their Instagram handles, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh shared pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. In the first picture, the producer can be seen hugging his bride lovingly while the actress has Mehendi in her hands and cannot stop smiling. The next picture has the couple dancing on the beats of dhol and flower shower, followed by pictures of them posing stylishly and with love-filled eyes. Sharing these pictures, the actress captioned it, "Adding color to my life #mehenditerenaamki."

