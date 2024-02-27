Pankaj Udhas' funeral: Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan arrive to pay last respects

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday morning at the age of 72 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His unexpected death has saddened the music industry and film fraternity, mourning the loss of a music stalwart. In the aftermath of his demise, Udhas's family has now disclosed the details of his final rites and funeral. Several close industry friends and celebrities arrived at singers funeral to pay last respects.

Celebs arrive for Pankaj Udhas' funeral

Renowned figures like Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain and Vidya Balan were spotted at the late Pankaj Udhas' home, expressing their condolences and participating in the final rites to bid farewell to the legendary singer. Pankak Udhas' daughter Reva Udhas was also present at the funeral.

Take a look:

Pankaj Udhas last rites

Pankaj Udhas' untimely demise has left the music industry and film fraternity shocked and grieving, mourning the loss of a stalwart in the realm of music. In the wake of his passing, Udhas's family shared the details of his last rites and it will take place on February 27, 2024.

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas passes away at 73

The acclaimed classical singer Pankaj Udhas, aged 72, passed away after a prolonged illness. Pankaj Udhas's daughter, Nayaab Udhas, shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram on February 26, confirming her father's demise. According to a recent report by India Today, Pankaj Udhas's team also verified the news and provided additional details. His team stated, "Pankaj Sir was suffering from a prolonged illness and wasn't keeping well for the last few days. He died this morning around 11 am at Breach Candy hospital".

Pankaj Udhas' departure marks the conclusion of a remarkable era in ghazal music, creating a significant emptiness felt by both fans and colleagues. While tributes flow in, his legacy as a melody maestro and cherished friend remains embedded, ensuring his timeless music lives on in the hearts of admirers. With his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab by his side, Udhas leaves behind a profound legacy that will forever inspire and connect with numerous music enthusiasts worldwide.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Udhas' last rites are scheduled to take place in Mumbai on February 27