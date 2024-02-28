Vidya Balan remains composed as fan attempts to take selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral; VIDEO goes viral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The veteran ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas, aged 72, passed away on February 26 after a prolonged illness. His funeral took place at the Hindu crematorium in Worli, Mumbai on Tuesday, where several celebrities gathered to pay their last respects.

Among those who attended were renowned personalities such as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, Sonu Nigam, and Vidya Balan, among others. As Vidya Balan arrived at Udhas' residence to bid farewell to the late singer, a distressing incident occurred when one of her fans attempted to forcefully take a selfie with her.

A fan attempted to forcefully take a selfie with Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan was among the numerous celebrities who visited Pankaj Udhas' residence to bid their final farewells on Tuesday. The actor, clad in a white outfit, was observed walking towards the entrance when a fan attempted to take a selfie with her. Despite the fan's persistence, Vidya chose not to entertain the request, remaining composed throughout the encounter.

Even as a member of her team accompanying her urged the fan to refrain from taking a selfie given the solemnity of the situation, the individual continued to insist. However, Vidya remained steadfast, refusing to yield to the fan's insistence.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Vidya Balan's work front

Vidya Balan's upcoming projects are generating significant buzz in the film industry. First up is the romantic film Do Aur Do Pyaar, where she shares the screen with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, this eagerly awaited film is set to hit theaters on March 29.

Following that, the actress will return to the screen as the iconic Manjulika in the highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Anees Bazmee and featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri alongside her, this Diwali release promises to be a treat for audiences.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Akshay Kumar is not part of Kartik Aaryan starrer, confirms Anees Bazmee