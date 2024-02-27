John Abraham grieves ‘mentor’ Pankaj Udhas’ demise with an old photograph: ‘I will always miss you’

On February 26, veteran singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72. The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves around the world. Several Bollywood celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and others took to their respective social media handles to mourn the demise. On the other hand, model turned-actor John Abraham also shared a throwback photograph expressing his sorrow over losing a ‘mentor’ of his life.

John Abraham mourns Pankaj Udhas' demise with an old photo

A while back, John Abraham took to his X (formerly Twitter) and shared an old photograph with late veteran singer Pankaj Udhas. The photo is a still from the much-loved song Chupke Chupke in which John and the late singer had collaborated together, along with the photo, he recalled how Udhas gave him the opportunity when he was a newcomer in the industry.

Walking down memory lane, he wrote, “You held me close when I was just a newcomer. You are my mentor in so many ways. May you rest in peace. I will always miss you.”

Earlier in an interview with IANS in 2012, John had talked about Udhas and stated, “I look at sir (Pankaj Udhas) as a mentor because when I came into this industry as a model, the first person who graciously accepted me in his music video was sir.” The actor had added, “With Chupke Chupke he is the one man who is more than responsible for my success.”

About Pankaj Udhas' last rites

Last evening, Pankaj Udhas’s daughter Nayaab Udhas took to her Instagram handle to share the details of his last rites. “In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26th of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27 from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Worli (Mumbai) Landmark: Opp. Four Seasons, Dr. E. Moses Rd, Worli. The Udhas Family."



Udhas delivered several albums and singles that transcended across generations. Songs like Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chaandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, Aur Ahista, and Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise continue to remain popular among audiences of all ages.

