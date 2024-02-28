Padma Shri singer Pankaj Udhas’ prayer meet scheduled for March 2 in Mumbai

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The passing of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas on February 26 has left the entertainment industry in sadness and mourning. Yesterday, his funeral was attended by many of his colleagues, friends, and family members who came together to bid their final farewell to the revered artist. Now, it has been announced that a prayer meet in his honor will be held on March 2 in Mumbai.

Prayer meet for late singer Pankaj Udhas to be held on March 2 in Mumbai

Today, Nayaab Udhas, daughter of the late singer Pankaj Udhas, shared details about the upcoming prayer meet in honor of her father's memory via Instagram, on behalf of the Udhas family. The event is scheduled for this Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Trident Hotel, The Rooftop, Nariman Point in Mumbai, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Read the full announcement here:

About Pankaj Udhas and his death

Pankaj Udhas was celebrated for his significant contributions to music, spanning across both film songs and ghazals. His iconic track Chitthi Aayee Hai from the movie Naam stands as one of his biggest hits, continuing to resonate deeply with audiences. The singer was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award in recognition of his artistic achievements.

On February 26, Nayaab Udhas shared the heartbreaking news of her father's passing through a note on social media. The announcement conveyed, "With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. Udhas family."

His final rites were conducted at the Hindu Crematorium in Worli, Mumbai on February 27. Several prominent figures from the industry, including Sonu Nigam, Vidya Balan, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, and others, were observed arriving to pay their last respects.

Numerous celebrities also took to social media to express their grief, mourning the loss of the legendary singer and celebrating his remarkable body of work. Personalities such as Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Saira Banu, and many more extended their heartfelt condolences.

