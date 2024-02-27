Pankaj Udhas' close friend Anup Jalota REVEALS veteran singer was fighting pancreatic cancer

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away today in Mumbai after battling a long illness confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas. The 72-year-old musician, beloved for his soulful voice, has left countless fans and Bollywood saddened by his passing. Now, his close friend and singer Anup Jalota, has spoken about his illness.

Anup Jalota opens up about Pankaj Udhas’ prolonged illness

Recently during an interaction with Indian Express, Anup Jalota stated that the 72-year-old vocalist had been fighting cancer. Pankaj Udhas was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and Anup disclosed that he had been aware of this for the past five to six months. Speaking about the passing of the ghazal maestro, Anup said, “People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend today.” He mentioned that they were friends for 45 years and used to enjoy lovely evenings together. During that time, Pankaj, himself, and Talat Aziz were well-known. They also collaborated on various projects together.

He further mentioned that the man who supported numerous cancer patients eventually succumbed to cancer himself. That's how life goes. He added, “He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life.” He also shared that he was in touch with Pankaj Udhas’ daughter Nayaab Udhas.

Anup Jalota expresses his heartfelt condolences as Pankaj Udhas passes away

Today, on 26 February as Pankaj Udhas passed away, his close friend Anup Jalota took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share his heartfelt condolences. Sharing a series of pictures with the veteran singer, he wrote, “Shocking.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time,” and added a sad emoji and a folded hands emoji.

Pankaj Udhas delivered many hit songs including Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Ahista, and Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise throughout his career. His death has left a huge void in the music world.

