THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan received his first Rs 50 pay cheque at Pankaj Udhas’ concert

Legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72. The music artist who was loved for his soothing voice has given innumerable songs to his fans to cherish forever. But do you know, it was his concert from where Shah Rukh Khan got his first earning of Rs 50?

When Shah Rukh Khan made his first earning of Rs 50 from Pankaj Udhas's concert

Back in 2017 when Shah Rukh Khan was promoting his film Raees, the superstar revealed that it was Pankaj Udhas's concert where he worked as an usher and earned Rs 50 for it. “I have traveled some long distances when I was younger. I did one, when I got my first earnings from Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to Taj Mahal, saved money,” he said according to a PTI report.

SRK also revealed that on his way back to Delhi, he had a Pink lassi which badly affected his health. “There they used to give this Pink lassi. We were so hungry, we had nothing to eat, but the lassi was big. But I think there was a bumble bee in it. I remember the whole way back from Agra to Delhi I was throwing up.”

Advertisement

Pankaj Udhas's demise

Pankaj Udhas's daughter Nayaab Udhas took to her Instagram handle to share the news of his demise. She posted a heartbreaking note confirming that the singer passed away due to a prolonged illness.

As per an India Today report, Udhas's team shared some more details. “Pankaj Sir was suffering from prolonged illness and wasn't keeping well for the last few days. He died this morning around 11 am at Breach Candy hospital,”

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning comeback at the box office last year as his three films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki proved to be among the year's top grossers. SRK will be next seen in Pathaan 2, which will be the 8th film of YRF Spy Universe. His upcoming films also include Tiger vs Pathaan and King.

Talking about King, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the film which will have Shah Rukh Khan alongside daughter Suhana Khan will go on floors in May 2024. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan gives witty reply after Allu Arjun's son sings Lutt Putt Gaya; Check out how superstar reacted