Anu Malik recalls how Pankaj Udhas reacted after he told him someone else would sing his song Kitaaben in Baazigar

The sudden demise of ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas left an indelible void in the Indian musical industry. However, he will continue to live through his timeless classics and soulful music. The news of his demise sent shockwaves in the entire nation and several celebrated mourned the demise of the singer. On the other hand, veteran singer and music composer Anu Malik also shared his fondest memory as he recalled recording Kitaabein Bahut Si with him before it made it to the film and how he reacted after another singer sang it.

Anu Malik shares fond memory of recording Kitaabein bahut si with Pankaj Udhas and Asha Bhosle

Recently, while speaking to Hindustan Times, veteran singer and music composer Anu Malik recalled his recording the super-hit song, Kitaben Bahut Si Padi Hogi Tumne in the ghazal version with Pankaj Udhas and Asha Bhosle before it was used for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar. Having shared that, the composer maintains that he will always be the first choice for it. However, for the movie version, the song was later recorded in Vinod Rathod’s voice. In addition to this, he also shared how Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata also met the same fate.

“I had chosen Pankaj ji for Kitaabein. I asked him ‘sir aap gaaoge (Will you sing)?’, and he very sweetly agreed, he first wanted to listen to the composition. When I played it, he loved it and said, ‘The lyrics are by Zafar Gorakhpuri, how come you turned a ghazal into a commercial song?’ I was taken aback by the compliment. He gave me a hug and said I will go places," Malik was quoted as he remembered the late singing maestro.

"For him to give me a compliment was huge, he was a star then with his ghazals. He was a star even when he died,” he further added.

In addition to this, Malik also referred Udhas to as ‘soft spoken like late Mohammed Rafi sahab’, and added that he was open to singing any kind of song, “I think he was the only ghazal singer who never threw a tantrum ki yeh gaana gaaun ki nahi(should I sing this song or not), a lot say they won’t sing songs if they don’t fit their format”. Malik said that Udhas could sing any song brilliantly and ‘enjoyed life, made a beautiful house’, while expressing grief over the passing of Udhas as he said, “72 is too early an age to go.”

