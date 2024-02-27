Padmashree singer Pankaj Udhas laid to rest with state honors

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Pankaj Udhas, the renowned ghazal singer, died unexpectedly at 72 on Monday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His passing has deeply saddened the music world and the film community, mourning the loss of such a musical legend. Now, the veteran singer has been laid to rest with state honors.

Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 on February 26. Today, his final rites are taking place in the Hindu Crematorium at Mumbai’s Worli. The veteran classical singer, honored with the Padmashree, was given a funeral with State honors.

Many popular celebrities from various fields marked their presence to pay their respect and bid their final goodbyes to the ghazal maestro, Pankaj Udhas. One day following Pankaj Udhas' passing, his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Mumbai. Ahead of the funeral of the renowned singer, many renowned celebrities also came to his residence in Mumbai to offer their condolences to his grieving family.

Celebs arrive for Pankaj Udhas' funeral

Famous personalities such as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, and Vidya Balan were seen at the ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas' residence, offering their condolences and joining the final rituals to say goodbye to the legendary singer. Pankaj Udhas' daughter, Reva Udhas, was also there at the funeral.

The well-known classical singer Pankaj Udhas, who was 72 years old, passed away after being ill for a long time. Pankaj Udhas's daughter, Nayaab Udhas, shared the sad news on her Instagram on February 26, confirming her father's death. According to a recent report from India Today, Pankaj Udhas's team also confirmed the news and provided more information. His team mentioned, "Pankaj Sir was suffering from a prolonged illness and wasn't keeping well for the last few days. He died this morning around 11 am at Breach Candy hospital"

Anup Jalota opens up about Pankaj Udhas’ prolonged illness

In a recent interaction with the Indian Express, Anup Jalota shared that the 72-year-old singer had been fighting cancer. Specifically, Udhas had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which is a tough illness to beat. Jalota mentioned that he had known about Udhas's health battle for about five to six months.

Showing his sadness about the ghazal master's death, Jalota talked about their strong friendship, which lasted for an impressive 45 years. He remembered the good times they spent together, enjoying evenings and working on different projects. He highlighted the important contributions made by Udhas, himself, and Talat Aziz.

Jalota also expressed sadness about the irony that despite Udhas's efforts to help many cancer patients, he eventually lost his own battle with the disease.

Pankaj Udhas leaves behind a lasting legacy

The veteran Padmashree singer Pankaj Udhas' passing marks the end of a great time in ghazal music, creating a deep emptiness felt by both fans and colleagues. As people continue to honor him, his reputation as a master of melodies and a cherished friend remains strong, guaranteeing that his timeless music will live on in the hearts of his fans.

With his wife Farida and daughters Reva and Nayaab still alive, Udhas leaves behind a valuable legacy that will keep motivating and connecting with numerous music enthusiasts around the globe.

