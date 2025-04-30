Logout's Babil Khan reveals dad Irrfan Khan ‘mimicked’ his laugh in Qarib Qarib Singlle for THIS reason: ‘I asked him the joke…’

Babil Khan, the son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, is slowly making his own space in cinema, following in his father's footsteps. He was recently seen in the cyber thriller Logout which has earned him widespread appreciation. Now, he shared an incident from the sets of Qarib Qarib Singlle when Irrfan struggled to laugh at a joke during a scene. It was his son Babil’s spontaneous laugh that broke the silence. Irrfan ended up imitating his son’s laughter for the take.

In a conversation with PTI, Babil Khan recalled a moment from the film Qarib Qarib Singlle shoot. He thought back to when his dad Irrfan was struggling to deliver a particular joke “Do latte laana par apni nahi laana” because he just couldn’t bring himself to laugh naturally.

The actor went to his son and shared the line. Babil, finding it genuinely funny, burst out laughing. Seeing his son’s reaction, Irrfan immediately mimicked his laugh during the shoot.

Babil shared, "In that scene, he mimicked the way I had laughed at the joke. But that was the thing. As an actor, he was open to everything that was happening around."

Babil Khan also opened up on Irrfan’s instinctive and evolving approach to acting. He shared that the late actor never relied on fixed methods and often drew inspiration from everyday moments and people around him.

The Logout actor worked as a camera intern on the sets of Qarib Qarib Singlle. He further shared that he felt fortunate to see his father’s spontaneity up close and called the experience one of the most memorable of his life.

He also credited his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, for being an essential force behind Irrfan Khan's journey, and shared that her support and presence were crucial to who he became.

Babil added that filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, a close friend of Irrfan’s, has since become a mentor and emotional anchor in his own life, especially during difficult moments. They are now working together on an upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Babil Khan’s cyber-thriller Logout premiered on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025. He stars as Pratyush Dua, a well-known social media influencer whose obsession with online validation drives the film’s tense narrative.

