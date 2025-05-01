Anushka Sharma Birthday: When Virat Kohli proved to be biggest green flag even before their marriage; find out how

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are immensely loved by their fans. The couple’s one glimpse or interaction is enough to send their admirers into a frenzy. Virushka never fails to showcase their support for each other. On Anushka’s birthday today, May 1, 2025, let’s throwback to the moment when Virat gushed over her performance in the film NH10. He proved to be the biggest green flag even before their marriage.

On March 17, 2015, Virat Kohli took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared his review of NH10. He wrote, “Just watched #NH10 and I am blown away.”

Praising his then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma’s performance, the cricketer said, “What a brilliant film and specially an outstanding performance by my love @AnushkaSharma. SO PROUD:)”

Reacting to Virat’s tweet, Anushka expressed her gratitude, saying, “@imVkohli Thank You. SO happy (smiling face emoji).”

Have a look at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s tweets!

NH10 is an action thriller that was released in 2015. Alongside Anushka Sharma, the film starred Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumaar, and Deepti Naval. It also marked the production debut of the actress.

After dating for a few years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in December 2017 in a beautiful ceremony in Italy. Their first child, daughter Vamika Kohli, was born in January 2021. In February 2024, the couple announced the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli.

Their joint statement read, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was supposed to star as Jhulan Goswami in the biographical sports drama Chakda 'Xpress, but the film remains unreleased.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. His team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), won against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their latest match. Virat contributed to the win with a half century.

