Babil Khan ‘misses’ dad Irrfan Khan on 5th death anniversary, pens emotional note remembering him: ‘I will hug you…’

It’s the 5th death anniversary of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan. On the day, his son and actor Babil Khan remembered his father and shared a special post dedicated to him. In the caption accompanied by a heart-touching poem, the Logout actor mentioned how he misses him and hopes to hug him again.

On April 29, Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable childhood photo with his father. In the photo, the late actor was seen sitting while little Babil rested his arms on his dad’s shoulder. Both looked into the camera for a stunning click. They exuded fashion goals with their cool sunglasses.

Taking a walk down memory lane, Babil penned an emotional note in his father’s remembrance. He wrote, "With you, without you. Life goes on, With me, without me. Soon I’ll be there. With you, not without you. And we will run together, and fly, Drink from waterfalls, pink not blue. I will hug you so tight, and I will cry, Then we’ll laugh, just like we used to. I miss you."

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users flooded the comments section expressing their love for the late actor. One fan wrote, "The angel :))) we miss him so much.... love u babil :)) ASLI". Another called him, "Unforgettable Legend" and admitted to missing him just like one of their own.

A third person prayed, "God take good care of a pure and genuine person like him," and another commented, "Forever in our hearts!"

Irrfan Khan, known for his exemplary screen presence, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital after battling with a neuroendocrine tumor. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which was released nearly a month before his demise.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Babil has also pursued acting and made his debut with Anvitaa Dutt's 2022 film Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. It was followed by his stint in the acclaimed web-series, The Railway Men, co-starring Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan. He was last seen in the cyber-thriller, Logout, which was released on Zee 5.

