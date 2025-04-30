POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite heist film and it’s a tie, can you guess?

Heist films have always been quite special in cinema, with a perfect blend of thrill, suspense, and clever plotting. From high-speed robberies to unexpected twists, the genre strives to keep audiences hooked till the very last minute. Now, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to see which heist films have entertained audiences the most over the years, and in a surprising twist, the results ended in a tie. It was Dhoom and Happy New Year that emerged as fan favorites.

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on April 24 to find out which heist film has truly kept the viewers hooked over the years. Topping the list are Dhoom, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, and Happy New Year, led by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Both films secured 25% of the total votes.

It was closely followed by Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, which earned 21.88% of the votes. Next was Bunty Aur Babli, which had 18.75% of the votes, while Aankhen came in last with 9.38% of the audience vote.

Talking about Dhoom, released in 2004, is a high-octane action thriller with a perfect blend of bike chases and stylish heists. The film revolves around a gang of robbers led by Aryan (John Abraham), who is being chased by the two best cops, Jai and Ali, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, respectively.

It also stars Esha Deol and Rimii Sen. Dhoom has turned into one of India’s most iconic action franchises, and if reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor might soon take the franchise forward in Dhoom 4.

Meanwhile, another winning film, Happy New Year, released in 2014, has a perfect mix of glamour, humor, and high-stakes drama. Directed by Farah Khan, the film shows a quirky group of underdogs who plot a diamond robbery under the guise of a dance competition in Dubai. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah, and more in key roles.

