Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Piku director Shoojit Sircar pens emotional note; reveals status of his next project with Babil Khan
Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan left behind a treasure trove of unforgettable cinematic moments that continue to resonate with audiences. Today marks the actor's 5th death anniversary, and his close friend and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar paid an emotional tribute, sharing heartfelt memories and photos from the sets of Piku. He also revealed that he has completed filming his next project with Irrfan’s son Babil Khan.
Taking to Instagram today (April 29), Shoojit Sircar penned an emotional note for his dear friend and actor Irrfan Khan. He shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Piku and reflected deeply on the actor’s absence. He expressed how Irrfan’s presence still lingers in memories, conversations, and even daily routines.
The filmmaker also opened up on how much he misses their casual moments, sharing jhal muri, deep philosophical chats, and spontaneous laughter. Shoojit mentioned that he continues to stay close to Irrfan’s family, especially his son Babil Khan, who has become like a younger companion to him.
He shared that he has recently wrapped a film featuring Babil, watching with pride as the young actor slowly steps into his father’s formidable artistic legacy.
Shoojit wrote, “ Me and Ronnie, we’ve just finished a film project with Babil. He’s growing into a fine artist, slowly carving his own space in the industry.”
Though words may fall short, his tribute was a beautiful reminder of a friendship that time cannot erase and of the lasting impact of a talent as extraordinary as Irrfan Khan’s.
Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after battling with a neuroendocrine tumor.
Meanwhile, Babil Khan also walked in his father’s footsteps and entered industry with his 2022 film Qala alongside Triptii Dimri. He was then next seen in the web series The Railway Men with Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan. More recently, he was seen in the cyber-thriller Logout, which premiered on Zee 5.
