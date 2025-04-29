Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Piku director Shoojit Sircar pens emotional note; reveals status of his next project with Babil Khan

Sakchi Agarwal is a renowned Bollywood expert with over four years in journalism, anchoring, and ent ...

Sakchi Agarwal is a renowned Bollywood expert with over four years in journalism, anchoring, and entertainment reporting. Known for her deep industry insights, she has conducted high-profile celebrity interviews, uncovered exclusive stories, and written thought-provoking pieces on Bollywood trends. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, Sakchi combines academic knowledge with practical expertise, gaining behind-the-scenes access to major events. She has contributed to platforms like Times Now and Editorji, and anchored for The India Saga, Navbharat Today, and The Logical Nation. Her work showcases professionalism, authority, and a passion for storytelling in Bollywood.