Preity Zinta reveals real reason for raising her kids as Hindus; talks about constant criticism: ‘Since my husband is…’

Despite living in the United States with her husband, Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta is ensuring that her twins grow up deeply connected to their Indian roots. In a recent Ask Me Anything session with fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Preity shared her thoughts on motherhood, cultural identity and her desire to pass on traditions to the next generation.

Advertisement

The actress, who is best known for her roles in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai, revealed that she and her husband have decided to raise their children as Hindus. This, she said, stems from her wish to ensure her kids don’t forget their Indian heritage while growing up in a foreign country.

“After becoming a mom & living in a foreign country, I wanna make sure my kids don’t forget they are half Indian,” Preity wrote in her response to a fan. “Since my husband is agnostic, we are bringing up our kids as Hindus.”

Calling it her “simple joy,” Preity also reflected on how this decision is a personal and heartfelt one, rooted in love and pride for her culture. She expressed how important it is for her to share Indian traditions and values with her children, even if they are growing up far from the country she calls home.

Advertisement

The couple welcomed their twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy in 2021. Preity and Gene got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. Since then, the actress has been living in the US, balancing her personal life abroad with her professional responsibilities in India.

Although she is based in the States, Preity Zinta frequently travels to India, especially during the IPL season. She is a co-owner of the Punjab Kings team and remains actively involved in its operations, cheering on the team with her signature enthusiasm from the stands.

In her post, she also touched upon the emotional side of motherhood and how meaningful it is for her to guide her children with cultural awareness. She shared that while she wants to celebrate her faith and traditions with her kids, she sometimes feels misunderstood for doing so, a feeling many parents in cross-cultural households might relate to.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta confirms she and Virat Kohli showed each other photos of their children during IPL 2025, find more