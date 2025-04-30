Jewel Thief: Hair designer Darshan Yewalekar was hired for Saif Ali Khan’s look but THIS happened, calls Jaideep Ahlawat ‘chameleon’

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins premiered on Netflix on April 25. The heist thriller revolves around pursuing a Rs. 500 crore African gem, the Red Sun. Now, hair designer Darshan Yewalekar reveals that he was roped in for Saif Ali Khan's look, but the actor's appearance led to him being approached for Kunal Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat's looks as well. He also described Jaideep Ahlawat as a 'chameleon'.

In an interview with Mid-day, celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar revealed that he was initially brought on board for Saif Ali Khan's look in the film. He further added, "After seeing what I did for Saif, they asked, 'Why don't you also work on Kunaal Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat?'"

Darshan also shared that the first moodboard they created really excited the directors. The celebrity hairstylist further explained that the brief for Jaideep Ahlawat's character was simple. It was to transform him and show him in a never-seen-before avatar.

He added that his clothes are magical, and so is he. Yewalekar added, "He transformed in the way he stood and moved, truly embodying the essence of a chameleon."

He also opened up about working in the industry and shared that it's fantastic to work with people who give you the space to contribute to the creative process. Darshan Yewalekar added that the collaboration goes both ways. He went on to explain that this freedom led them to choose an uber-cool, chic hairstyle with colored hair for Jaideep's character.

Meanwhile, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was released on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, it is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures.

A sequel to the film has already been confirmed, with the ending of the first part revealing the title as 'The Heist Continues.'

