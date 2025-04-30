Mumtaz recalls Yash Chopra proposed to her for marriage ‘1000 times’; here’s why she refused despite having ‘close relationship’

Mumtaz recently opened up about a lesser-known chapter of her life involving late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, she revealed how Chopra, despite being smitten with her, was never someone she could imagine a romantic future with.

Mumtaz shared that Yash Chopra, at the time working as an assistant to his brother BR Chopra, was deeply fond of her. He would often visit her home, expressing his love and asking her to marry him. Recalling those moments with warmth and clarity, Mumtaz said he would affectionately tell her, “Aye moti, I love you yaar, marry me.”

Advertisement

She added, “Not once, he must’ve asked me 1000 times. But I was not in love with him, so how could I have married him? I’m exaggerating about 1000 times, but he told me several occasions, ‘Aye moti, I love you yaar, marry me’. But, you see, to have such a close relationship with anybody, you have to fall in love with the person. You have to be close to the person, and for that, you have to have chemistry. If you don’t have the chemistry, how can you live together as a married couple? I never had that chemistry with him.”

While she acknowledged Chopra’s kindness and humor, describing him as a delightful human being who kept everyone laughing on set, Mumtaz emphasized that she simply never felt that emotional or romantic connection with him. She explained that despite his persistence and affection, there was no chemistry between them, something she believes is crucial for a lasting relationship.

Advertisement

Mumtaz recalled how her mother also had a soft spot for Chopra, describing him as a good man when he would visit their house. She even praised his wife, who warmly welcomed guests whenever Mumtaz visited their home.

Looking back at the filmmaker’s passing in 2012, shortly before the release of his final directorial, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Mumtaz became emotional. She was in London when she received news of his death, and she still remembers the phone call he made to her asking her to promise she would watch his upcoming film. His passing left her deeply saddened.

During a later interaction with his daughter-in-law, actress Rani Mukerji, Mumtaz was reminded of Chopra’s wish for her to visit the Yash Raj Studios. Although she wanted to honor that wish, she felt it would now be inappropriate to ask for a tour.

Although Yash Chopra's feelings for her never materialized into a relationship, Mumtaz holds fond memories of him. She also revealed that she was romantically drawn to actors Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor, though things didn’t work out with them either.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mumtaz admits wishing she ‘was involved with Rajesh Khanna’; claims he would have been alive if…