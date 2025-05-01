Precious Muir Recalls Getting Drugged at P Diddy's 'Freak-Off' Party: 'I Was Completely Paralyzed...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to s*xual abuse and d*ug use.

Precious Muir made some bombshell accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs on BBC's recently-released documentary P Diddy: The Rise and Fall. The British TV personality, 40, revealed that she was dr*gged at one of his "freak-off" parties, which left one side of her face paralyzed, and she couldn't stand on her feet.

Muir shared that she moved to New York City in 2005, and was encouraged to attend industry parties to network and make connections with big stars and tinsel towners. After attending a vodka brand party, she was invited to one of Diddy's "freak-off" parties full of models, champagne, and big names.

While attending one of the events, she took a drink from the bar, and what happened next left her scarred for life. She recalled, "I received a drink from someone while I was at this party, and there was something in my drink. Before I knew it, I couldn't stand up. I was completely paralyzed on one side of my face."

A security guard saw her getting unconscious at the party and saved her. She said that if the guard hadn't come to her rescue, she doesn't know what would have happened to her that night.

When asked why she never reported the incident or spoke about it, Muir said she was advised not to pursue the police. She also revealed that open dr*g use and s*xual debauchery were common at those parties.

"You'd see girls sitting on guys' laps, and they're doing different d*ugs on the woman's b*easts, and he's sniffing off her b*easts. Popping p*lls, smoking w*ed," she said.

Muir also recalled seeing young children roaming at the party, next to n*ked girls. She also revealed that girls were supposed to sign NDAs to continue with the rest of the party.

Meanwhile, Diddy's legal team has denied all claims made in the BBC documentary. In a statement, Diddy's attorneys said, "The BBC documentary is full of uncorroborated allegations, unreliable hearsay, and wild speculation. In broadcasting these falsehoods, the BBC is giving voice to numerous speakers who lack credibility and who have obvious ulterior motives."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

