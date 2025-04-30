Did you know not Sunny Deol but THIS actor was first choice for mass actioner Jaat?

Sunny Deol was last seen in Jaat, the mass actioner, which was directed by Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni. The film received immense love from the audience, and following a positive response at the box office, the makers went on to announce its sequel. Nonetheless, the director recently revealed that he had pitched the offer to Nandamuri Balakrishna previously.

Advertisement

While speaking with TeluguOne, Gopichand Malineni was asked about the stories he pitched to Nandamuri Balakrishna before their collaboration for the 2023-released film, Veera Simha Reddy. In response to this, the filmmaker shared, “Yes, it’s a different story. Actually, the first story I thought of is now Jaat.”

Malineni further explained why did they not work on the film, revealing that he had two to three stories for Balakrishna.

He noted that people had high expectations of him after Akhanda which he also knew. The filmmaker went on to state that he had initially pitched him an idea which he liked but after Akhanda’s release, the actor suggested doing a faction film instead.

“I am a huge fan of Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu, so we made Veera Simha Reddy,” he further added.

Nonetheless, the director expressed his happiness about the Border 2 actor eventually doing the film, emphasizing the film’s reception in the North. He stated that he visited the theaters and watched people dancing to the title song that rolls during the end credits. According to Gopichand, the film performed well because it was a ‘south-style film’ with a hero from the north.

Advertisement

Jaat marked first ever collaboration between Gopichand Malineni and Sunny Deol. The film also starred Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan and more in the key roles.

Days after Jaat’s release, Sunny Deol announced the sequel to the power-packed film. He shared the announcement poster and wrote, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2."

On the professional front, Deol will next hop on to shoot for his highly-awaited war drama film, Border 2. Directed by Kesari fame Anurag Singh, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the key roles. It is expected to hit the big screens next year on Republic Day 2026.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan has finalized his next project after Sikandar? Actor in talks to lead a war film; Report