Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin as they embark on a shopping spree; see PIC

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been missing in action these days and that’s because they have been enjoying a peaceful holiday together. After days, the actress finally dropped a glimpse of themselves, having a blast in a foreign land. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a cute glimpse of them, all set to embark on a shopping expedition.

On September 30, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made her fans jump in joy when she finally posted a picture with her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. In the blurry image, the couple can be seen twinning in matching attires. Both of them wore black t-shirts with matching pants and layered it up with a white jacket, and sported a pair of sneakers. While the wife carried a huge bang along as she clicked the mirror selfie, the man posed with one hand in his pocket and scrolling through his phone with the other. Both of them donned stylish eyewear while Sid looked dapper in his cap. She also used a ‘Let’s Go!!’ GIF on her post.

Take a look:

Sid and Kiara Advani enjoy the love of scores of fans who would do anything to communicate or get in touch with them. Putting this fact to wrong use, someone allegedly duped the Shershaah couple’s fan of Rs. 50 lakhs. The celebs learned about this when the person revealed being conned by an actor's fan page. Acknowledging this problem, the Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram and posted a lengthy note requesting his admirers to ‘exercise caution’.

Advertisement

In the note, Malhotra penned, “It has been brought to my attention that certain fraudulent activities/scams have been circulating on various social media platforms, allegedly claiming to be associated with or in relation to me, my family, and people claiming to be my fans and seeking money."

His post further read, “I urge all of you to exercise caution when dealing with such matters. If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information. My fans have always been my biggest strength and your trust and safety are my top priorities. Big Love and Hug!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara shared the screen with Ram Charan in the Telugu-language film Game Changer. She will also be seen in War 2.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra REACTS after fan claims being told Kiara Advani would kill actor's family; asks to 'exercise caution'