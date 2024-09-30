THROWBACK: When Kiara Advani couldn't help blushing while calling husband Sidharth Malhotra ‘babu’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among the most beloved couples in Bollywood. Their romance began on the sets of Shershaah, culminating in their marriage in 2023. Earlier, while promoting her film on a show, Kiara fondly referred to Sidharth as 'babu' while sharing a lighthearted moment about his tendency to act out 'action' scenes at home, causing her to blush. It was truly an adorable moment!

On The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil playfully asked Kiara Advani whether, as actors, she and Sidharth Malhotra ever feel like they’re on a film set when relaxing on their balcony with a cup of coffee or if it actually feels like they’re married. Kiara Advani shared a light-hearted moment about her life with Sidharth Malhotra, explaining how sometimes, even when they’re at home, Sidharth starts acting out scenes.

She humorously recalled telling him that they weren’t on set, and there was no need to 'shoot' at home. She humorously recounted telling him, "Babu we are at home. Yeh shoot nai ho ri. Tu ruk 2-3 mahine mein film aa jayegi, shoot kar lega. Yaha pe mujhse mat kara." (Babu, we're at home. This isn't a shoot. Wait for 2-3 months, the film will release, and you can do all the shooting then. Don’t make me do it here). Kiara Advani couldn’t help but blush when she affectionately called Sidharth Malhotra ‘babu’. The moment was pure cuteness as her cheeks turned pink, showcasing that undeniable chemistry. It’s totally relatable for all the lovebirds out there!

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress also expressed her playful confusion about Sidharth's behavior, pondering whether he feels more like a husband or a brother when he suddenly starts acting out action scenes at home. She humorously suggested that everyone should try action films to avoid such antics at home.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. Looking ahead, he’s set to reunite with Saif Ali Khan for Race 4. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is currently in Italy, filming War 2 with Hrithik Roshan under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, which also features Jr NTR in a significant role. Apart from this, she has Don 3 in her kitty.

