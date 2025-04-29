Manoj Bajpayee mourns untimely demise of his The Family Man 3 co-star Rohit Basfore

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Rohit Basfor, a young actor who was part of Manoj Bajpayee’s highly anticipated series The Family Man 3, tragically lost his life under mysterious circumstances near a waterfall in Assam’s Garbhanga forest on April 27. Authorities reported multiple injuries on his body. The shocking incident has left many heartbroken, including Bajpayee, who expressed his sorrow online over the devastating loss.

Manoj Bajpayee took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his grief over Rohit Basfor’s untimely passing. He wrote, “May God bless your soul with peace Rohit Basfore!! Gone too soon! Our condolences to the family!! ॐ शांति !!!”

Rohit Basfor, a 25-year-old actor and gym trainer from Assam, was found d*ad in the Jalukpaham waterfall near Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary near Guwahati on Sunday evening. While initial reports suggest drowning, authorities are probing deeper, especially after multiple injuries were noted on his body during an autopsy at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

According to Odisha Bytes, Rohit had recently returned to Guwahati from Mumbai and left home around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for an outing with friends. When he couldn’t be reached later, his family grew concerned.

A friend eventually informed them of the incident, prompting them to reach out to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which later found his body. The family has alleged that Rohit was m*rdered by four friends. They claim it was a planned attack and has a connection to a past parking dispute during which some of the accused had allegedly issued death threats.

The named individuals include Ranjit Basfor, Ashok Basfor, Dharam Basfor, and a gym owner named Amardeep, who had reportedly invited Rohit for the outing. Police have confirmed that the four accused are currently absconding, and a full investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, according to a FilmiBeat report, The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is likely to hit screens sometime after the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) wraps up.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.