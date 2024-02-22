12th Fail star Vikrant Massey heaps praise on Aspirants season 2; 'I really liked it'

TVF (The Viral Fever) has consistently impressed audiences with its engaging content and unique storytelling style. Its shows have become fan favorites, winning hearts with their relatable narratives. This popularity is further affirmed by industry insiders, including well-respected actor Vikrant Massey. Massey, known for his role in 12th Fail, recently praised the web series Aspirants season 2 during an interview, highlighting its quality and impact.

Vikrant Massey praises Aspirants Season 2

During a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey was asked about the last good thing he saw apart from 12th Fail. The actor responded, "I saw Aspirants season 2. I really liked it. Because it came two days before 12th Fail and since the promotions of my film were on the go, I was so busy with promotions, I finished the show two days before. It's a decent show."

12th Fail delves into the lives of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirants, exploring various intricacies of their journey. Interestingly, Aspirants also revolves around the lives of UPSC aspirants, shedding light on similar themes. It's worth noting that UPSC hadn't received such widespread attention until Aspirants brought it to the forefront, initiating discussions around it.

Aspirants received widespread acclaim from audiences, marking its place in IMDb's global list of top 250 TV shows at the impressive position of 111. This recognition underscores the show's popularity not just locally but on a global scale. With two successful seasons and two spin-offs titled SK Sir Ki Class and Sandeep Bhaiya, Aspirants has become a household name, earning praise and appreciation from viewers worldwide.

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant recently shone brightly with his compelling portrayal in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's gripping drama 12th Fail. Inspired by the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the film not only earned critical acclaim but also resonated deeply with audiences, becoming a commercial success.

Looking forward, Vikrant's cinematic journey promises a wealth of excitement with a diverse range of projects on the horizon. From Yaar Jigri and The Sabarmati Report to Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Sector 36, each film offers a unique and engaging storytelling experience. Additionally, his upcoming romantic venture alongside Raashii Khanna has sparked curiosity, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the chemistry that will unfold on screen.

