Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani drop PICS from ‘dreamy’ sangeet night; ‘We felt like stars’

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently began their journey of marital bliss with a picturesque wedding ceremony held in Goa. After enchanting their followers with captivating images and videos from their big day, the newlyweds have now shared breathtaking snapshots from their 'dreamy' sangeet night. The couple conveyed feelings of being stars amidst the special ambiance of their festivities.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share photos from their sangeet function

Today, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to share stunning glimpses from their sangeet night, held a day before their wedding on February 21 in Goa. In one picture, the duo graced the stage, immersed in an energetic dance performance, with Rakul sitting on Jackky's knee, beaming with joy. Another image captured the couple's regal aura as they walked amidst the guests, with the bride waving and dancing playfully.

Rakul and Jackky radiated charm as they flaunted their exquisite traditional attire. Rakul donned a pastel-colored lehenga and blouse paired with a graceful cape, designed by Falguni Peacock. Overflowing with gratitude, Rakul expressed her appreciation in her caption, saying, “A dreamy night. Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night. felt like a star shining bright.”

Advertisement

Jackky, exuding elegance, looked dapper in a blue velvet suit while opting for a kurta during his performance. The groom expressed his gratitude to designers Shantanu & Nikhil, “for creating the most intricate, flawless silhouettes,” and said, “We felt like stars on our special night.”

Have a look at their posts!

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani, who were in a relationship for several years, tied the knot at the ITC Grand Hotel in Goa, surrounded by their loved ones. The pre-wedding festivities commenced with a vibrant dhol night in Mumbai, followed by the traditional haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies at the wedding destination.

The couple took to Instagram to announce their wedding, sharing beautiful pictures from their jai mala and pheras. Additionally, they unveiled their melodious wedding song titled Bin Tere. Sung by the talented trio of Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah S Khan, and Romy, the track serves as a soulful tribute to their union, capturing the essence of their love and commitment.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now married; couple drops FIRST PHOTOS from Goa wedding