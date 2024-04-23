PICS: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share 'unforgettable moment' as they visit new Parliament building

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani frequently share glimpses of their married life on social media. The couple tied the knot in South Goa on February 21, 2024.

The couple recently visited the newly built Parliament building in Delhi. The duo took to social media and dropped a series of pictures from outside of Parliament.

Taking to Instagram, couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a collaborative post from their recent visit to the new Parliament Building in New Delhi. The duo looked beautiful in traditional outfits. Rakul and Jackky captioned the post, "An unforgettable moment at the new Parliament of India in Delhi, witnessing the spirit of democracy in action.

Satyameva Jayate! Jai Hind!".

Check out the duo's pictures here:

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Recently, taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul Preet Singh shared an unseen picture with hubby Jackky Bhagnani. In the image, Jackky can be seen sitting on the couch while Rakul sits on the floor. Jackky seems to be playfully messing and untying wifey's hair. The actress penned, "#HusbandAppreciationDay, Jackky Bhagnani, you are simply gold. Thank You For Breaking My Knots Always (followed by heart emojis)."

In a conversation with DNA, Rakul revealed that Jackky Bhagnani flew to Delhi to meet with her parents on her mother's birthday. Even though she had briefed her father, a retired officer of the Indian Army, to meet the boy, like a typical dad, he started shooting some important questions to him.

She recalled, “Then we were having lunch, and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release, Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘Work and all is good, but what is your plan with my daughter?’ My food got stuck in my throat.” But to Rakul's surprise, Jackky handled the situation very well.

She shared, “The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘Whenever she is ready, I am ready.’ And that was it; my father became a fan.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky had a grand destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. To reduce the carbon footprint created because of it, the couple has decided to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of every guest who graced their wedding. Isn't that incredible?

