Rakul Preet Singh’s striped blush pink saree proves simple often speaks volumes

As the temperature rises, it’s time to bid farewell to the heavy layers and embrace the light and breezy summer fits. Weddings and gatherings happen all year round, and no one wants to wear extravagant or fancy ethnic wear in the scorching heat at such events. For comfort, breezy sarees are the best choice and it seems like actress Rakul Preet also believes in the same.

The De De Pyaar De actress recently dropped pictures of herself wearing a simple blush pink saree, and we think she totally proved that keeping it simple speaks volumes!

Rakul Preet’s easy breezy saree

Rakul’s choice of saree is like a breath of fresh air. Her blush pink saree comes from the brand Anavila and exudes simplicity, making it perfect for those hot summer days where comfort is key. The soft blush pink hue of the saree adds a delicate touch, while its plaid design brings a modern twist.

The saree is made of linen fabric, which is perhaps its most appealing aspect, ensuring maximum comfort and style in the sweltering heat. The actress draped her saree in traditional style, leaving the pallu flowing from her shoulders. Rakul paired her saree look with a white sleeveless blouse which added a refreshing contrast to the soft blush pink hue, enhancing its overall appeal.

Rakul’s accessories & glam

The Doctor G actress adorned her saree look with a touch of elegance by adding some extra charm with her oxidised jewellery, which is quite trending these days. She wore long silver oxidised earrings that framed her face and added a subtle sparkle to her saree. Additionally, she adorned her wrists with stacked silver bangles in one hand and a silver ring in the other, creating a cohesive and well-rounded look.

Rakul chose to go with a pink makeup look to match and balance her pink saree. Her makeup featured various shades of hue that complemented her outfit. Her eyes were adorned with pink eyeshadow and kohl-rimmed eyes, which added depth and definition to her look. She wore pink gloss on her lips, adding shine to her face.

To enhance her cheeks, the actress applied blush and contoured them for a sculpted effect. Completing her look, she styled her hair into tousled waves, adding a touch of effortless elegance to her overall appearance. With breezy charm, Rakul’s saree is sure to become a wardrobe favourite for the summer season and beyond.

