WATCH: Jackky Bhagnani turns protective husband to Rakul Preet Singh at airport as fans flock for selfies

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot over two months ago in a beautiful ceremony that took place in South Goa. The lovebirds often set relationship goals for their admirers during their joint public appearances or through their social media posts.

Today, Rakul and Jackky were spotted at the Mumbai airport. As the fans surrounded them for selfies, Jackky became a protective husband and guarded Rakul from the crowd.

Today, on April 23, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were captured by the paparazzi, making their way into the Mumbai airport. Some fans present at the airport quickly flocked for selfies, and Jackky turned into a caring husband as he protected Rakul by keeping an arm between her and the crowd.

They rocked the traditional attire and posed for the paps, looking like a picture-perfect couple. Rakul was dressed in golden-colored ethnic attire, adorned with subtle makeup and hair tied in a ponytail. She completed her look with golden earrings and black sunglasses. Jackky complemented her in a red kurta, wearing sleek shades.

Check out the full video here:

Rakul Preet Singh’s review of Jackky Bhagnani’s recent movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, was released earlier this month. The action-packed film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Rakul Preet Singh had shared her glowing review of the film, showering praise on the action, comedy, and performances. She wrote, “What a slick, kick*ss, adrenaline pumping film #bademiyanchotemiyan is!! What are those insane action sequences and equally crackling humor and bromance! Killer performances by all. reminded me of John wick ,extraction. plz watch this one in the theaters guys."

Commending her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, and the rest of the cast and crew, Rakul stated, “So proud of you @jackkybhagnani !! It requires guts to create this scale .. @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @manushi_chhillar @alayaf @aliabbaszafar @therealprithvi @deepshikhadeshmukh #vashubhagnani.”

