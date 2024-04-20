Rakul Preet Singh calls Jackky Bhagnani 'gold'; thanks hubby for doing THIS for her everytime

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in South Goa on February 21, 2024. Since then, the couple has been sharing pictures and keeping their fans updated about their married life.

Now, on April 20, 2024, newlywed Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a cute, unseen picture with hubby Jackky Bhagnani. She also penned a sweet and funny husband appreciation post.

Rakul Preet Singh's Husband Appreciation post for Jackky Bhagnani

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rakul Preet Singh shared an unseen picture with hubby Jackky Bhagnani. In the image, Jackky can be seen sitting on the couch, while Rakul sits on the floor. Jackky seems to be playfully messing and untying wifey's hair. The actress penned, "#HusbandAppreciationDay, Jackky Bhagnani, you are simply gold. Thank You For Breaking My Knots Always (followed by heart emojis)."

Check out Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

More about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

In a conversation with DNA, Rakul revealed that Jackky Bhagnani flew down to Delhi to meet with her parents on her mother's birthday. Even though she had briefed her father, a retired officer of the Indian Army, to meet the boy, like a typical dad, he started shooting some important questions to him. She recalled, "Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, 'Work and all is good, but what is your plan with my daughter?' My food got stuck in my throat."

But to Rakul's surprise, Jackky handled the situation very well. She shared, “The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘Whenever she is ready, I am ready.’ And that was it, my father became a fan.”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky had a grand destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. To reduce the carbon footprint created because of it, the couple has decided to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of every guest who graced their wedding. Isn't that incredible?

