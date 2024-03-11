Oscars 2024: Lagaan art director Nitin Desai honored at 96th Academy Awards' ‘In Memoriam’ section

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The popular art director and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai, known for his remarkable work in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, and Devdas, among others, passed away last year, leaving the Indian film industry in shock and mourning. Desai's talent and influence were acknowledged recently as he was honored with a tribute at the 96th Academy Awards during the 'In Memoriam' section.

Oscars 2024 pay homage to Nitin Desai during ‘In Memoriam’ segment

The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), took place on March 10, 2024. The nominees, presenters, and esteemed guests convened at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, for the prestigious ceremony. One of the traditions of the Oscars is the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, where homage is paid to beloved stars and talented individuals from behind-the-scenes who passed away in the last year. Among those honored was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, whose image was prominently featured during the Oscars 2024 ceremony.

Additionally, the segment paid tribute to other notable figures such as Michael Gambon, Andre Braugher, Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Tom Wilkinson, Paul Reubens, Richard Lewis, Alan Arkin, and many more who left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

About Nitin Desai and his death

Nitin Desai was renowned for crafting magnificent sets for numerous blockbuster films. He collaborated with famous film directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and many others. The National Award-winning artist tragically passed away on August 2, 2023, at the age of 57. His death was ruled as suicide, as he was reportedly found hanging at his ND Studios in Karjat. Following his demise, multiple celebrities from the film industry, such as Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hema Malini, and others, expressed their grief and paid tribute to Desai through social media platforms.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

