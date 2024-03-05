Showtime, Murder Mubarak to Merry Christmas: 9 movies and web series releasing on OTT in March 2024

The month of March ushers in a bustling period filled with an abundance of movies and web series poised to entertain audiences. This excitement isn't confined to theaters alone; the OTT space is packed with captivating content scheduled for release on major streaming platforms. Additionally, numerous previously released theatrical films are poised to make their digital premieres, providing viewers with the chance to relive or discover them anew.

Here's a comprehensive roundup of the diverse range of movies and web series slated for release this month, along with their particulars:

9 movies and web series slated for digital release in March 2024



1. Maharani 3

Genre: Drama

Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sohum Shah

Director: Saurabh Bhave

Writer: Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, Umashankar Singh

Release Date: March 7

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony Liv

The political series centers on Rani Bharti, a homemaker who transitions into the world of politics. The third installment of the show, Maharani 3, will feature Huma Qureshi reprising her role as the protagonist, navigating the landscape of Bihar politics as she seeks revenge after being unfairly imprisoned.

Advertisement

2. Showtime

Genre: Drama

Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, Lilette Dubey, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Gurpreet Saini, Denzil Smith

Director: Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar

Writer: Sumit Roy, Lara Chandni, Mithun Gangopadhyay, Jehan Handa, Karan Shrikant Sharma

Release Date: March 8

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Showtime delves into the dynamics of legacy and ambition, offering viewers an intimate look into the concealed realities of Bollywood. Set against the backdrop of the industry's backstage, the series explores themes of nepotism and power struggles.

3. Merry Christmas

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey

Release Date: March 8

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix (Expected)

Merry Christmas unfolds the tale of Albert and Maria, two strangers whose paths intertwine on a fateful Christmas Eve, leading them to decide to spend the holiday together. However, their night soon takes an unexpected and dark turn. It was originally released in theaters on January 12, 2024.

4. BGDC

Genre: Drama

Star Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Zoya Hussain, Lovleen Misra, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Dalai Tenzin Lhakyila, Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Akshita Sood, Afrah Sayed, Vidushi

Director: Nitya Mehra, Karan Kapadia, Kopal Naithani, Sudhanshu Saria

Writer: Sudhanshu Saria, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Sunayana Kumari, Radhika Malhotra

Release Date: March 14

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The teen drama BGDC, follows a group of girls who venture away from their homes to attend a boarding school, setting the stage for a journey filled with new experiences. The series delves into their dreams, aspirations, and the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

Advertisement

5. Murder Mubarak

Genre: Mystery/Comedy

Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar

Director: Homi Adajania

Writer: Suprotim Sengupta, Gazal Dhaliwal

Release Date: March 15

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The film Murder Mubarak is adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death and promises to be a mix of suspense, comedy, and romance. It revolves around a non-traditional cop and seven suspects, each with their own colorful personalities and hidden motives, in a classic whodunit scenario.

6. Fighter

Genre: Action/Thriller

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh

Director: Siddharth Anand

Writer: Siddharth Anand, Ramon Chibb, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal

Release Date: March 21

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix (Expected)

Fighter is an exhilarating aerial action film that centers on Indian Air Force officers determined to seek revenge following the tragic events of Pulwama. It premiered in theaters on January 25, 2024.

7. Lootere

Genre: Drama/Action

Star Cast: Rajat Kapoor, Deepak Tijori, Aamir Ali, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, Chandan Roy Sanyal

Director: Jai Mehta

Release Date: March 22

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The series, created by Hansal Mehta, delves into themes of survival, greed, chaos, and terror. It unfolds in the Somalian waters, where an Indian vessel falls prey to pirate attacks, unleashing a torrent of emotions.

8. Ae Watan Mere Watan

Genre: Historical/Thriller/Drama

Star Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, Anand Tiwari

Director: Kannan Iyer

Writer: Kannan Iyer, Darab Farooqui

Release Date: March 21

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a patriotic film that narrates the inspirational tale of Usha Mehta, the Indian freedom fighter who courageously established an underground radio station. Her mission was to foster unity and resistance against the oppressive British Raj.

Advertisement

9. The Great Indian Kapil Show

Genre: Comedy

Star Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur

Release Date: March 30 (Every Saturday)

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma is making a return with a talk show, where he is set to entertain audiences with his witty banter, engaging celebrity interviews, and uproarious antics alongside his talented supporting cast.

