Pardes director Subhash Ghai hospitalised; team issues statement clarifying real reason

Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai is admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier media reports cited that the filmmaker faced respiratory issues and was taken to the hospital. However, his team has now reassured fans about his health and called it a routine check-up, expressing gratitude to fans for their good wishes.

After media reports of Subhash Ghai's hospitalization made rounds online, his spokesperson quickly dispelled any speculations and shared an official statement regarding his health.

The official statement read, "We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern."

The 79-year-old director and producer is known for making films with gripping storylines, memorable characters, big sets, and chart-topping music. As per an earlier report by SCREEN, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after he experienced some respiratory issues, weakness, and frequent dizziness.

They also shared that he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the care of a team of specialists. Moreover, the report revealed that Ghai has been responding well to treatment and is expected to be shifted from the ICU to a general ward within 24 hours. However, Ghai's team immediately clarified the situation.

Subhash Ghai is one of the most renowned filmmakers in Bollywood who made iconic films in the 90s and early 2000s. Some films he directed or produced include Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal.

His most recent directorial project was Kaanchi in 2014. The filmmaker has worked with some of the leading actors from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit among others.

A few days ago, the filmmaker attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he confirmed producing the sequel of the 2004 film Aitraaz, which featured Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.

