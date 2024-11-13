Subhash Ghai CONFIRMS Aitraaz 2, says OMG 2 director Amit Rai has ‘hit script’; reveals if sequel will deal with workplace harassment issue

Aitraaz, starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated its 20th anniversary on November 12, 2024. Now, producer Subhash Ghai has revealed plans for Aitraaz 2 with OMG 2 director Amit Rai. Ghai confirmed that Rai has a big hit script in hand, and the search for the female lead is underway. He also shared that the sequel will focus on social drama and explore bold issues related to contemporary views on sexuality.

According to the Hindustan Times, Subhash Ghai, who produced the original Aitraaz film directed by Abbas-Mustan in 2004, has brought director Amit Rai on board for the sequel.

Ghai shared that he was impressed by a compelling script from Rai, known for his work on OMG 2. He mentioned that the script has now been crafted as Aitraaz 2, and studios have shown significant interest in the project, which he described as having strong potential for success.

The original Aitraaz addressed the impactful topic of workplace sexual harassment. When asked if the sequel would explore a similar theme, Subhash explained that the subject matter is crafted by Amit Rai, who has written another bold story addressing modern views on sexuality, incorporating new values and perspectives.

Ghai noted that the film won't just be a social drama but will include powerful and intense moments, expressing excitement about beginning the project.

The producer and filmmaker revealed that the team is currently working on finalizing the female lead for the sequel. He mentioned they have a shortlist of desired actors but have yet to make a final choice.

Advertisement

According to Ghai, the role will be a bold one, likely to earn accolades for the actor, much as it did for Priyanka Chopra in the original. Confident about the sequel’s potential, he added that it would surpass the impact of Aitraaz.

Original Aitraaz tackled the sensitive issue of workplace sexual harassment, a theme that had rarely been explored in Indian cinema before. Aitraaz also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: 20 Years Of Aitraaz: When Priyanka Chopra 'doubted' getting heroine roles after the film but Hrithik Roshan took her for Krrish only after watching 6 reels