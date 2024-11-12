20 Years Of Aitraaz: When Priyanka Chopra 'doubted' getting heroine roles after the film but Hrithik Roshan took her for Krrish only after watching 6 reels

Undoubtedly, Aitraaz was a career-defining film for Priyanka Chopra, featuring one of her boldest performances. The actress continues to be celebrated for her portrayal of Sonia. As the film marks its 20th anniversary on November 12, 2024, producer Subhash Ghai recalled that 'Chopra initially had doubts about landing heroine roles after Aitraaz. However, after Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan viewed six rough-cut reels of her performance, they cast her in Krrish'.

In a chat with HT City, Ghai recalled how Aitraaz led to Priyanka Chopra being offered the role in Krrish (2006). “Priyanka had doubts about whether she would continue to get heroine roles after this film. Before Aitraaz was released, filmmaker Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan told me they were looking for the female lead for Krrish."

He shared that he had suggested Rakesh to watch the rough cut of Aitraaz while they were midway through filming, showing him six to seven reels of Priyanka’s performance. Impressed, the director cast her in Krrish the very next day. Priyanka even sent him a bouquet of flowers to express her gratitude.

Ghai also shared that Priyanka, who played the femme fatale Sonia in Aitraaz, became the most talked-about part of the film after its release and received widespread acclaim.

However, he revealed that initially, Priyanka was hesitant to take on the role, fearing she would be typecast as a vamp. Ghai had to convince her to accept the part.

He added that, once she performed, she went on to win numerous awards. According to him, playing negative characters allows actors to fully explore their potential.

While Priyanka’s first two films didn’t fare as well, Aitraaz helped her gain significant recognition. Ghai noted that such bold, aggressive roles leave a lasting impact.

In the film, Priyanka portrayed Sonia Roy, a manipulative and gold-digging character, and became the standout element of the movie.

The film tackled the sensitive issue of workplace sexual harassment, a theme that had rarely been explored in Indian cinema before. Aitraaz also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has several exciting projects lined up, including Citadel Season 2, The Bluff, and Heads of State.

