PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn colour coordinates with son Yug & others during Diwali celebration

Ajay Devgn celebrated the festival of lights with his son Yug Devgan, sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi mother and nephews Aman and Danish in Mumbai. The actor has shared photos from the celebration on social media.
Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone celebrated Diwali 2020 with their near and dear ones on November 14. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, most of the celebrities have opted for a low-key celebration. Ajay Devgn has also celebrated the festival of lights with his son Yug Devgan, sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi mother and his nephews Aman and Danish in Mumbai. The actor has now taken to his Instagram handle to share a few pictures from the celebration.

Ajay's wife Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan couldn't attend the Diwali party because they are currently in Singapore. His sister Neelam has also shared several pictures from the celebration on her official Instagram handle. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor can be seen twinning in pink kurtas with his son and nephews in the pictures. While sharing the same, Ajay writes, “Diwali with the boys All colour coordinated Missing the Rest. Happy New Year.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Neelam shared the pictures along with the caption, "Diwali 2020 with family missed my girls so much @nysadevgan @kajol." Kajol and Ajay’s daughter Nysa Devgan have also dropped comments on her post. She writes, "missing you the MOSTTTT" along with heart emojis.

Kajol also posted a photo of the boys from the celebrations to wish them a wonderful year ahead. In the caption, she writes, "The year should always start with your loved ones wishing everyone a wonderful year ahead."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor also has Maidan in the pipeline. He will be also directing the upcoming film Mayday which will star Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in his next titled Mayday; Ajay to essay a pilot's role

Credits :Ajay Devgn Instagram

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Why is kajol away from hubby n son for so long like a miffed wife. Her daughter is grown up now to be independent.

