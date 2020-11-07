EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in his next titled Mayday; Ajay to essay a pilot's role

Ajay Devgn and Big B reunite after 7 years, post Satyagraha and now, the Tanhaji actor will be directing Bachchan saab for the first time, ever. Read on for more details.

After memorable cinematic outings together in Major Sahab, Khakee and Satyagraha, two icons of Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan and are all set to reunite on screen. Almost seven years after their last movie-outing (Satyagraha), these two cinema-veterans have joined hands for a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama titled Mayday.

A source tells us, "Ajay Devgn will not only play the lead in the film along with Big B but also direct the film. This will also be the first time Ajay will be directing Bachchan saab on celluloid. When he was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit ji and of and wanted him only for the role. Mayday is a thrilling human story which Big B loved and he agreed to be part of the project, when he got the offer from Ajay."

But not much details are known about the story or the roles. "It is strongly rumoured that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing as pilot. There are no details yet on the Big B's character, which the makers have kept under wraps for the time being. The rest of the cast is still being finalised," adds our source. The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms. Our sources tell us that the project will go on floors this December in Hyderabad after Ajay completes his work on Bhuj while Bachchan senior is currently shooting for KBC.

After the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, we are looking forward to seeing Ajay in yet another spellbinding character.

