PIC: Dia Mirza poses with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, daughter Samaira in her first post of 2022

To mark New Year, Dia Mirza shared a beautiful post on her social media handle. The actress' first post of 2022 featured her beautiful family including mother Deepa Mirza, her husband Vaibhav Nimal, and daughter Samaira. Sharing the post she shared her “intention” in the new year. The caption of the post read as, “This year, may we love deeply, live simply, laugh freely, give easily, speak kindly and think calmly. We followed all Covid protocols and took our masks off just for this picture. Hope we get through this time safe and healthy everyone. Sending you all love and good wishes”.

On New Year’s eve, Dia penned a heartfelt note to bid adieu to 2021 and embraced 2022. In her note, Dia expressed gratitude about becoming a mother to son Avyaan after her marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi. She also expressed gratitude for the experiences she had including a near-death one when her baby was prematurely born. “It was year filled with incredible joy, a near death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times. But the lessons are well learnt and the gratitude runs deep. The biggest learning - the toughest times don’t last. Breathe. Witness. Surrender. And be grateful. Every single day,” she had written.

For the uninitiated, Dia tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 in an intimate ceremony. In May, she welcomed her son Avyaan. Talking about the work front, Dia was last seen in Thappad along with Taapsee Pannu.