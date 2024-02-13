PIC: Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira Akhtar on her birthday; Ranveer Singh, Shibani Akhtar react

Farhan Akhtar is a devoted father to his two daughters, Akira and Shakya. His social media is often adorned with heartwarming snapshots capturing their cherished moments together. Recently, as Akira celebrated another year of life, Farhan took to his Instagram to express the most heartfelt birthday wishes for her.

Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira on her birthday

Farhan Akhtar delighted fans with a playful moment captured on his latest Instagram post, featuring his daughter Akira. The snapshot depicts Akira snapping a selfie with her father in the background, both donning goofy expressions. Farhan, clad in a white shirt, shares the frame with Akira, who is cozily attired in a hoody.

Alongside the endearing image, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor extends heartfelt birthday wishes, "It’s your birthday beautiful girl .. @akiraakhtar wish you all the happiness in the world. Love you more than you know." The post garnered an outpouring of affectionate comments from fans and followers, showering the birthday girl with well-wishes. Among them, Shibani Akhtar and Ranveer Singh joined in, showing their love with white heart emojis.

Take a look: