PIC: Kareena Kapoor basks in warmth of 'Serengeti Sun' during vacation with hubby Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur-Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her glamorous lifestyle, often jets off to exotic destinations with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh. Embracing the festive spirit right before Holi, the family set off on another adventure, this time to Africa. Kareena recently treated her fans to a tantalizing glimpse of their breathtaking getaway, showcasing the serene beauty and captivating landscapes they're currently exploring.

Kareena Kapoor Khan grants fans an enticing peek into her getaway

Embarking on another enchanting adventure, Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her Instagram followers with a sneak peek into her family's getaway in The Serengeti National Park. With hubby Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh, by her side, the actress shared a beautiful picture of the Serengeti's breathtaking landscape, bathed in the warm glow of the sun. Captioned "The Serengeti Sun," her post transported fans to the heart of Tanzania's wilderness.

For those unacquainted, the Serengeti National Park sprawls across northern Tanzania, encompassing the eastern Mara Region and northeastern Simiyu Region. The name Serengeti originates from the Maasai word siringet, which translates to "the place where the land stretches endlessly."

Kareena Kapoor's work front

Bebo on the professional front was last seen in her OTT debut film, Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the thriller drama film also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles.

She is currently gearing up for the release of Crew. It also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Following this, audiences can anticipate her in The Buckingham Murders, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and promises a gripping cinematic experience.

Adding to the excitement is Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Scheduled for a theatrical release on Independence Day 2024, this adrenaline-fueled film is eagerly awaited by fans.