Crew Trailer Launch: Kareena Kapoor has THIS to say about working with Tabu, Kriti Sanon

This year's highly anticipated movie, Crew, has fans on the edge of their seats with excitement. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, this film is a powerhouse of talent. Since its announcement, Crew has been the talk of the town, and the recent release of its trailer has only heightened the anticipation. At the trailer launch event, Kareena spilled the beans on her exhilarating experience working alongside Tabu and Kriti, giving us a sneak peek into the magic they've created together on screen.

Kareena Kapoor expresses excitement about working with Tabu, Kriti Sanon

During the chat, Kareena Kapor Khan said, "I think I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has worked with her so much. I had the opportunity and the honor of finally sharing screen space with her and of, course with the supremely talented and lovely Kriti Sanon. I really hope the film does well. Rajesh has made I think a super funny film. Super happy and excited."

About Crew

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and backed by an outstanding team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, Crew is set to captivate audiences. With the powerhouse trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu leading the pack, alongside the versatile Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma, this movie promises an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement

Brought to you by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the film guarantees wholesome family entertainment. Mark your calendars for March 29, 2024, just in time for the Good Friday weekend, as this film takes you on a thrilling and joyous journey that you won't soon forget.

ALSO READ: The Crew: Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others REACT to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer’s promo