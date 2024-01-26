PICS: Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday enjoy quality time with mommies Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey in Paris

The enduring friendship between Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan has been widely recognized, rooted in their childhood connection. Significantly, their parents also share a strong bond, and the families are friends with each other's children. This close-knit relationship frequently surfaces on social media, offering glimpses into their shared moments. Recently, Ananya and Suhana enjoyed some quality time with their mothers Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan in Paris.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday bond with their moms in Paris

Escaping the hustle and bustle of daily life, Suhana Khan recently embarked on a Parisian getaway. She not only enjoyed the picturesque city but also attended her best friend Ananya Panday's international runway debut at the Paris Couture Week. A few pictures featuring the duo along with their moms, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey, have gone viral.

Bhavana shared a series of photos from their Parisian adventure on her Instagram, captioning it, "Paris in a HeartBeat .. has all my Heart."

Take a peek at the moments:

Earlier this week, Suhana shared a series of photos on her Instagram that perfectly captured her style and charisma. From casual poses in an oversized grey sweatshirt to enjoying the scenic view of the Eiffel Tower, the carousel showcased a variety of moments. A mirror selfie in a chic white outfit paired with a beige coat added to the allure. The post also featured the Dream Girl 2 actress' impressive ramp walk. The caption, "Paris in the rain. .,” painted a vivid picture of Suhana's experience in the City of Light.

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's work front

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, recently made her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The movie also introduced Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor to the big screen. The storyline draws inspiration from the well-known American comic book characters but is set in an Indian context.

Set against the vintage backdrop of the 1960s, it unfolds as a heartwarming coming-of-age tale. This film, a collaborative effort involving Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India, was released on December 7 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Ananya has been receiving accolades for her recent film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which she stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

