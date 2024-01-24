Ananya Panday poses alongside her 'twin inspiration' Gauri Khan in front of Eiffel Tower; see PIC

The camaraderie between Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan is widely recognized, given their enduring friendship since childhood. Notably, their parents also share a strong bond, and their families are friends with each other's children. This warmth and connection often find expression on social media, with glimpses into their shared moments.

Recently, Ananya, who is currently in Paris, provided insight into her close bond with Suhana's mother Gauri Khan, showcasing the enduring friendship that extends across generations.

Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan exude happiness as they pose in front of the Eiffel Tower

Ananya Panday, fresh from her attendance at the Paris Fashion Week, treated her fans to a heartwarming snapshot on Wednesday through her Instagram stories. The picture captures the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress posing beside Gauri Khan with the illuminated Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. Both donned chic winter attire, complete with shawls draped over their heads to ward off the cold. Ananya's caption adds a touch of sentiment: "Missing @gaurikhan already - my twin inspiration." Take a glance:

Ananya Panday shares glimpses from her Paris trip

Not long ago, the 25-year-old diva took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from her recent escapade to Paris. The actress provided a glimpse into her attire at the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week, marking her debut on the international runway. In addition to capturing corner cafes, pizza, pasta, and an elevator selfie, the post includes a captivating shot of the Eiffel Tower.

In her caption, she wrote, "Paris for a quick minute."

Explore Ananya Panday's Parisian sojourn in the post below:

Digging into Ananya Panday's professional front

In her current professional pursuits, Ananya is relishing the acclaim that has followed the Netflix release of her latest film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she shares the screen with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, this contemporary film has earned positive feedback from the audience.

