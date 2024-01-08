Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons: The Advent of a New Chapter in 2024

Pinkvilla, the global powerhouse for lifestyle and entertainment media, is gearing up for a spectacular show of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons awards on March 18, 2024, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. This dazzling event, celebrating India's most revered icons in film, television, business, sports, and fashion, promises a fresh take in its 2024 edition by introducing exciting new categories that blend both craft and style.

The awards ceremony has become a global sensation, transcending boundaries with its universal appeal owing to the resounding success of both its previous editions, which captivated nearly 1 billion viewers worldwide. Graced by celebs the likes of Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Vidya Balan and many more in the past, the upcoming edition promises to surpass the previous editions in terms of format and reception with its recognition of film craft as a prominent genre of awards. In an era where excellence is the heartbeat of the entertainment industry, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards hopes to stand as a beacon, dedicated to honoring the crème de la crème talent.

Nandini Shenoy, Founder & CEO, Pinkvilla, states, “Beyond mere accolades, our mission is to celebrate icons who embody not just style and craft but also exemplify a spirit of innovation and authenticity. Pinkvilla has emerged as an epitome of aspiration, resonating with millions globally who look up to the icons we honor. What sets our awards apart is not just the star-studded gala, but our meticulous curation process. Our commitment remains steadfast as we aim to establish new standards, not just in Indian events but also in our global creative pursuits.”

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO, Pinkvilla, remarked, “We pride ourselves on recognizing and rewarding genuine talent, ensuring that each nominee and winner has made a significant impact in their respective fields. Our selection process is transparent, unbiased, and driven by a commitment to showcasing the true essence of the industry we hold dear. As we prepare for the upcoming edition, Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons awards continue to redefine industry standards, reinforcing our dedication to fostering genuine talent and honoring the unparalleled creativity that fuels our entertainment landscape.”

About Pinkvilla:

Pinkvilla stands as a global force in lifestyle and entertainment content, transcending geographical boundaries to reach a staggering milestone of 50 million monthly website visits and a social media following surpassing the 18 million mark. Since its inception in 2007, Pinkvilla has relentlessly pursued the creation of compelling content, with segments such as Pinkvilla South, Pinkvilla Lifestyle, Pinkvilla Telly, Pinkvilla USA, Select by Pinkvilla, HindiRush, and HallyuTalk. Pinkvilla has not only conquered the digital realm but has also made successful forays into the events space, introducing impactful IPs like Pinkvilla Style Icons, Creators United, Pinkvilla Masterclass, and more.