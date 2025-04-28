Ali Fazal recalls being told 'Don't grow your hair, you look like a girl'; shares how breaking arm exposed him to Bollywood

Trigger Warning: This article mentions depression.

Ali Fazal is one of the acclaimed actors in Bollywood and Hollywood. However, his exposure to the world of entertainment happened only when he broke his arm in boarding school. In an interview, the actor recalled being asked not to grow his hair as he would look like a girl. Read on!

Advertisement

In a recent chat with Lilly Singh, Ali Fazal went back in time and spoke about growing up as a boy in an Indian household. When asked if there were things he was asked to do and not do as a male, the 3 Idiots debutant revealed being told, "Don't grow your hair too long, you look like a girl. Why do you like cooking? There's a lot of it."

He further expressed that in India, a man who has grown up in different cities is constantly bombarded with the ideas of alpha, the ideas of manhood, the concept of 'Ladki hai, bechari hai (She's a girl, she is helpless).' According to him, it's the siblings who usually face this kind of discrimination.

Further on, in the same interview, the actor-producer shared how a broken arm exposed him to the entertainment industry. Ali went on to state, "I broke my arm, yeah!" Diving deep into this statement, he clarified that he was a basketball player in school. So, while indulging himself in sports in a boarding school, he injured his arm.

Advertisement

Since being a sports person was a big deal in society, he felt like nothing in front of 500 boys in the school after the accident. "So, I went into depression, and then my friends pushed me into theater, debating, and all that stuff. So, that's how I started," expressed the Khufiya actor.

When asked if he had ever cried as a child, Fazal was surprised to recall that he had never done so. But today, when he is watching a movie in the cinema, he weeps and cries. The actor also revealed that he somehow can't watch violent content, and that's ironic because he is part of one of the most violent TV shows, Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali will be next seen in Metro In Dino, followed by Lahore 1947.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Loved Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit’s physique in Mirzapur? Here’s how Rahul Bhatt trained him despite injuries