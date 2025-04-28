Padma Awards 2025: Arijit Singh receives Padma Shri award, Shekhar Kapur and other Bollywood celebs also get honored by President Murmu in Delhi

The Padma Awards 2025 ceremony celebrated several iconic figures from Bollywood and the Indian music industry. Held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on April 28, the grand event saw President Droupadi Murmu honoring renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, singer Arijit Singh, the late ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas, singer Jaspinder Narula and veteran actor Ashok Saraf for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema and music.

Shekhar Kapur, best known for directing landmark films like Mr. India and Bandit Queen, was honored with the Padma Bhushan. His work, which has also gained international acclaim with films like Elizabeth, has made a lasting impact on Indian and global cinema. Kapur’s unique storytelling style continues to inspire generations of filmmakers.

Watch Shekhar Kapur receiving the Padma Awards here:

Arijit Singh, the voice behind countless Bollywood hits, received the Padma Shri. Known for his soulful renditions in songs like Tum Hi Ho, Raabta, and Kesariya, Arijit has become one of the most loved and respected singers of his generation. His music, filled with raw emotion and technical brilliance, has touched millions of hearts worldwide.

The late Pankaj Udhas, a name synonymous with ghazals and soulful Bollywood tracks, was honored posthumously with the Padma Bhushan. His wife, Farida Pankaj Udhas, received the award from the president. His contribution to Indian music through memorable songs like Chitthi Aayi Hai brought the ghazal genre closer to the mainstream audience. His legacy continues to live on through his timeless melodies.

Watch here:

Singer Jaspinder Narula, who ruled the Bollywood music scene in the '90s with her powerful voice, was awarded the Padma Shri. Known for hits like Pyar To Hona Hi Tha and her versatile range across devotional, folk, and pop music, Jaspinder’s impact on Indian music remains significant.

Watch here:

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf, widely appreciated for his comic timing and strong performances in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, was also honored with the Padma Shri. Films like Singham and Karan Arjun showcased his versatility, making him a beloved figure among Bollywood audiences.

Apart from them, many other distinguished artists were recognized at the event. The full list of awardees from the entertainment industry includes actor Nandamuri Balakrishna (Padma Bhushan), actor Anant Nag (Padma Bhushan), actor Ajith Kumar (Padma Bhushan), vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande (Padma Shri), music composer Ricky Kej (Padma Shri), folk singer Bheru Singh Chouhan (Padma Shri), devotional singer Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale (Padma Shri), folk musician Joynacharan Bathari (Padma Shri), classical singer K Omanakutty Amma (Padma Shri), singer Mahabir Nayak (Padma Shri), and actress Mamata Shankar (Padma Shri).

The ceremony was a proud celebration of India’s vibrant arts and culture, honoring talents who have made invaluable contributions to their fields.

