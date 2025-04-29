'Salman Khan aisa nahi karega...': Paresh Rawal defends Ready co-star as he recalls fake story about him not attending his mother's funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Paresh Rawal recently opened up about a painful incident involving his mother’s death and false stories that followed. Speaking to The Lallantop, Paresh strongly defended Salman Khan after a hate piece was published claiming Salman had to convince him to attend his mother’s funeral. The actor firmly said, “Mujhe achhi tarah yaad hai ki Salman Khan aisa nahi karega… Salman Khan ki family ko achhe se jaanta hoon… unki family true blooded hai.” (I clearly remember that Salman Khan would never do such a thing… I know Salman Khan’s family well… they are true-blooded.)

Rawal shared that he was deeply hurt when a newspaper published false claims suggesting he was reluctant to return for his mother’s final rites. He believes that whoever got the article planted did it just to please someone else. “Woh jisne likhwai toh woh kisi ko please karne ke liye,” he said. (Whoever got that written did it to please someone.)

The actor recalled that at the time of his mother’s passing, he was in Sri Lanka shooting for Ready with Salman Khan. Before leaving India, Paresh had asked the doctors if he could complete a three-day shoot, and they assured him that his mother was stable on life support. However, while he was there, his sister called to inform him that their mother had passed away.

Due to limited flights, Paresh had to wait an entire day before he could catch a 3 a.m. flight back to Mumbai. Struggling with overwhelming emotions, he tried to distract himself by shooting a small scene with Mahesh Manjrekar. “Main kaha kuch hai… scene wagera toh kar daal… warna main mar jaunga…” he remembered telling the director. (I said, is there anything… maybe a scene or something to shoot… otherwise, I’ll die.)

After returning home, Paresh found that even some of his family members had read the false report and questioned him. He described the experience as “gandagi” (filth) and expressed deep disappointment. Though he later discovered who was behind the fabricated story, Paresh chose not to name the person but warned that there would be serious consequences if he ever confronted them.

